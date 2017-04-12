Officers Initiate DWI Campaign, Arrest 16 Youthful Drivers

Officers in regions near Charlotte such as Mecklenburg County, Gaston County, Union County, and others, united in an effort to improve drivers’ safety this week.

In response to high numbers of injuries and deaths related to distracted driving and driving while impaired, police initiated a campaign in nine counties surrounding Charlotte to crack down on drivers who endanger themselves and others by driving while impaired. The campaign was specifically designed to target younger individuals, particularly teenagers.

The crackdown was set to occurr from April 3 through April 7. During this time, State Highway Patrol troopers arrested 16 young drivers. All of the arrests were performed on individuals 20 years of age or younger.

This campaign was part of a program that is taking place all over the state called “Operation Drive to Live” which is working on educating drivers under 20 on the dangers of driving while impaired.

All sixteen drivers were charged with DWI.