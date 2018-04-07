One Arrested After CMPD Dispatcher Died in Accident

A woman has been arrested following an accident that killed a CMPD dispatcher.

The accident took place on I-77 on Thursday night. According to reports, the dispatcher, Nicole Shieb, was riding as a passenger in a vehicle that contained her brother, his wife, and their 11-year-old daughter. They were traveling on I-77 near the South Carolina border when they were struck by a car driving south on the Interstate. The vehicle was forced off the highway where it struck a disabled motorist.

Shieb, mother of a 3-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene. Strieb’s brother, Christopher Strieb, his wife, and 11-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital. The parents were released, but their daughter received life-threatening injuries, and was still in critical condition on Friday evening.

The man in the disabled vehicle received minor injuries, and was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle which caused the accident was identified as 36-year-old Trisha Ann Thompson, who is also a mother to small children. She was charged with DWI, and may be facing further charges. She was jailed under a $5,000 bond, and was released on Friday.

The victim had been working with the CMPD since 2012.