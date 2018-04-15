One Arrested After Fatal Accident Involving a Pedestrian

One person has been arrested following an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to reports, the pedestrian was in northwest Charlotte on Saturday in the 3600 block of Brookshire Boulevard. He was in the left lane of the road near Honeywood Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 Mercedes Benz. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Roger Denzel Cuthberson Jr., was attempting to get up after being hit when he was struck by a 1987 Harley motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle stayed on the scene, and the victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center. Cuthberson Jr. died from his injuries while at the hospital.

Police began investigations and determined that the victim was involved in a domestic altercation just before the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Nakia Michelle Phillips. She was charged with felony hit and run.

Investigations are still taking place. Police have determined that neither speed nor substances were factors on the part of the drivers. Officers are determining whether alcohol was a factor on the part of the victim.

The driver of the motorcycle has not been charged.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.