One Arrested After Fatal Hit and Run

One person has been arrested after a fatal hit and run in Steele Creek.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the intersection of Shopton Road West and Millers Creek Lane at South Tryon.

According to reports, the pedestrian had been walking on Shopton Road West at the time of the incident, and was struck by a vehicle that then drove away from the scene.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the pedestrian suffering from wounds relating to the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to find the suspect vehicle parked near the scene. One person was apprehended in connection to the hit and run.

Officers have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.