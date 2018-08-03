One Arrested After Kidnapping, Raping Woman

A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman last week.

The incident occurred on Friday of last week in Charlotte. According to police reports, a woman was walking on N. Tyron Street near 26th Street at around 3:45 p.m. when when the suspect stopped his vehicle and asked the woman if she needed a ride. She accepted and got into his vehicle.

Police then said that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Robert Thorne, then drove the woman against her will to a remote location and raped her. He then dropped her off at a location near W. 24th Street and N. Pine Street.

Thorne, who is a resident of Rock Hill, was arrested this week and charged with rape, kidnapping, and assault on a female.

Thorne was transferred to the York County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.