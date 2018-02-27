One Arrested After Lancaster Fatal Shooting

One person has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Lancaster.

The incident occurred at a residence in Lancaster on Sunday. According to reports, a family gathering was taking place at the home of the victim at 144 Terrace Road. The family had been playing cards and drinking when an argument broke out between 54-year-old Eric Tucker and several other family members, predominantly his nephew 27-year-old Tavares Martese Brown.

Brown, Tucker, and several other people went outside, and the argument escalated until Tucker went back inside and grabbed a knife. Brown then went into his own vehicle and retrieved a .38 caliber revolver. Brown fired the revolver at his uncle, striking him once. Tucker died as a result of the single wound.

Investigations are now taking place. Police did arrest Brown and charge him with illegally carrying a pistol. He has not yet been charged in the death of his uncle as there is not enough evidence for such a charge as of now. Brown was released on Monday on a $10,000 persona recognizance bond.