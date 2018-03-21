One Arrested After Robbery of CVS in East Charlotte

One person has been arrested following a robbery of a CVS in East Charlotte.

The robbery took place on Tuesday at the CVS on Albemarle Road and Redman Road. According to police, a suspect entered the store at approximately 7:00 p.m. and pulled out a gun. The suspect, who was after prescription pills, demanded property, and then fled the scene.

The suspect got into a vehicle which then sped from the area.

A little while later, police identified a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s car. When they initiated a traffic stop, the suspect jumped out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. Police chased him and were able to apprehend him.

They brought both the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Brandon James, and the driver into custody. They charged James with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest.

After initial investigations, police determined that the driver was unaware that a robbery had taken place, and was subsequently released without charges.