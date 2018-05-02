One Arrested After Salisbury Murder

One person has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Salisbury.

The homicide took place on Tuesday morning at around 11:00 a.m. Police were called to the scene in the 300 block of Ackert Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Quavist Phillips.

Several hours later, on Tuesday evening, police found and arrested 23-year-old Doreen Tamara Richardson and charged her with the crime. She was placed into the custody of Rowan County Jail with no bond, and was charged with first-degree murder.

Police say that, although this is the third homicide this area has seen in one month, the incidents have not been related.