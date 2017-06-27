One Arrested After Tuesday Morning Shooting

One person has been arrested after a shooting that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in southwest Charlotte.

Police have said that a call reporting an armed robbery and assault came in from a Motel 6 in the 4400 block of South Tyron Street. Police arrived at the scene, but were unable at that time to find any victims, or the individual who had made the call.

Meanwhile, a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries checked himself into the main branch of Carolinas Medical Center. Police have connected this victim with the incident at Motel 6, but have not yet released his identity.

Officers say that they have arrested one suspect in connection to the shooting but have not yet released the name of the suspect pending formal charges.