One Arrested After Uber Driver Was Shot in Ballantyne

Police have arrested one person after they shot an Uber driver in Ballantyne.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10:10 p.m. The Uber driver had reportedly been dropping off a customer at the Atkins Circle Apartments in the 4300 block of Chuck Hollow Lane when another person opened fire upon the vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired at the vechicle, and one of them struck the driver. The victim then left the area, driving to the Circle K on Don Lochman Lane. From there the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main Branch for treatment of injuries that are non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile members of the CMPD were able to find and arrest the suspect in the shooting who was living in Atkins Circle Apartments. Police have not released the motive for the shooting or the names of the people involved.