One Arrested Following Afternoon Shootout in York County

One person has been arrested following a shootout that took place on Sunday afternoon in York County.

The shootout took place at around 2:45 p.m. in the 180 block of Hall Street. According to reports, the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Calvin Osborne, sped up to a home on Hall Street following an argument. Osborne brought the vehicle to a sliding stop in front of the home and began firing a weapon from inside the truck. He then fled the scene, nearly wrecking his vehicle as he sped from the area. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police began a manhunt for the suspect on Sunday afternoon. An alert was released stating that the suspect was armed and dangerous. Police arrested the suspect on Monday morning at approximately 3:30 following a felony traffic stop. He was then taken to York County jail where he is being held without bond. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and illegal weapon possession by a convicted felon.

Authorities say that Osborne was already out on a $10,000 bond after an incident in July 2017 in which he held a gun at a victim in York County. He has also been convicted in the past of domestic violence.