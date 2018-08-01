One Arrested For DWI after Deadly Crash

One person has been arrested for DWI following a crash that killed one person in south Charlotte.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the intersection of Runnymede Lane and Barclay Downs Drive at around 11:30 p.m. According to police reports, the suspect was driving while impaired, and was speeding down Runnymede Lane when he crossed the middle line and crashed into the vehicle of the victim.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Juan Octavio Reyes, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the suspect’s car as well as a passenger in the victim’s car were injured in the crash as well, but they survived the crash.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jimmy Gallarday. He was also injured in the crash, and was treated and then booked into jail where he faces charges of driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, felony death by vehicle, and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.