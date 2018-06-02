One Arrested in Memorial Day Shooting in Lancaster

One person has been arrested in a shooting that took place on Memorial Day in Lancaster.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening in a neighborhood on North Matson Street. According to residents in the area, shots had been fired striking several homes. Reports indicated that a bullet had penetrated the wall of one of the homes and had passed just above a child’s bed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Detectives began wading through evidence, eyewitness accounts, and interviews. During investigations they spoke with 19-year-old Amard Bumpy Kendrick who lives on North Matson Street. Kendrick gave police a story that did not satisfy detectives. Three other resident’s of Kendrick’s home told the same story, but police said that the trajectory of the bullets did not fit with the story they were hearing. A 16-year-old told police that three suspects came up to him and began firing a weapon.

While searching the residence, detectives found three handguns. One of these was a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol. A rush ballistic test was requested which revealed that the bullet found in the child’s room matched the pistol.

These investigations led police to arrest Kendrick on Thursday. He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He is being held without bond.