One Arrested in Murder Outside Southwest Charlotte Panera Bread

One person was arrested after a man was found killed outside a Panera Bread on Thursday.

Police reported that the victim, identified as 31-year-old Demarco Trayvon Pegues, was discovered inside a vehicle in the 8100 block of South Tyron Street with gunshot wounds. The car was parked in a shopping center which includes a Panera Bread, a Chilis, and an IHOP. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations led police to 24-year-old Jeffrey Javon Boggs, who authorities say knew the victim before the incident. Officers found the suspect at a hotel on Lucky Penny Street, and arrested him, charging him with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and communicating threats. This is the suspect’s first time being arrested in Mecklenburg County.

Police are still working on discovering a motive for the killing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.