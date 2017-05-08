One Arrested, One Injured After Sunday Shooting

One man has been arrested and another injured after a shooting that took place on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in east Charlotte just after 11:00 p.m. Police received a call reporting a shooting and arrived at the scene which was in the 4500 block of Nicks Tavern Road. Police found one man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center by medical personnel and is being treated for serious injuries.

38-year-old Ralph Quinones was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Reports indicated that the victim and suspect knew each other, but police have not stated why Quinones shot the victim.