One Arrested, One Sought After Rock Hill Robbery

Police have arrested one and are seeking another after a robbery that occurred in Rock Hill on Thursday morning.

Rock Hill police say that they have already arrested 17-year-old Jer’Michael Davis in connection to the case. Reports indicate that on Thursday morning at around 4:36 a.m., police were called to an area on Winthrop Drive in response to an armed robbery. A female victim was coming out of her vehicle when she was approached by four men, one of whom was carrying a handgun. The suspect holding the gun came up to the victim and struck her on the back of the head.

Police say this was not the only incident. Several other car break-ins were reported on the same night, and police suspect the same individuals to be involved.

They are now searching for another suspect in the case. 18-year-old Zyon Crosby is also said to have been involved in the robbery. In addition, detectives are seeking the other two suspects who have not yet been identified.

Davis, who was arrested Friday morning, was charged with armed robbery, two counts of criminal conspiracy, five counts of breaking and entering an auto, first-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.