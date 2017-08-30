One Arrested, One Sought in Connection To Thursday Homicide

One person has been arrested and another suspect is sought in connection to a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Windy Valley Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. When police arrived at the scene they found 22-year-old De’Monte RaShawn Perkins with gunshot wounds. Perkins was declared dead at the scene.

Two suspects were connected to the shooting. On Sunday morning, CMPD arrested one of the suspects. 23-year-old Jacobe Levone Walker was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

As of Tuesday, police are now asking the public’s help in seeking the second suspect. Officers announced that 19-year-old Darius Jordan Perry is also wanted in connection to the homicide. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.