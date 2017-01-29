One Arrested Two Injured After Shooting in Northeast Charlotte

Two people were injured and one person was arrested after a shooting in northeast Charlotte.

Police arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to reports, a fight broke out between three people during which one of the three took out a handgun and pointed it at the other two. The three then fought for possession of the gun. After the struggle, the suspect shot the two victims.

Shortly afterwards, police were able to arrive and apprehend the suspect. They confiscated the gun, and the two victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of their wounds which medical personnel have described as “non-life-threatening.”

The incident happened in the 7000 block of North Tyron Street. The identity of the suspect and victims has not yet been released.