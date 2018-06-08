One Charged After Running Over a Father and His Son at Harris Teeter

Police say they have arrested one man in connection to an April incident. A father and his 4-year-old son were seriously injured after several suspects struck them with their car while fleeing from a Harris Teeter after stealing a case of beer.

The incident took place on April 17. One suspect went inside the Harris Teeter, stole a case of Bud Light, and then ran from the store into a waiting Volkswagen Passat. Two other suspects were inside the car at the time. The driver of the vehicle sped from the scene in the Volkswagen, striking the two victims in the process.

41-year-old Nathan Green suffered a fractured skull, and the child received multiple cuts and abrasions.

One suspect turned himself in to police on Thursday. Police have arrested 21-year-old Noah Llambias and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and aiding and abetting larceny.

Police have identified two other suspects in the case. They now have warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Isaiah Staley, who is wanted for leaving the scene of a serious injury, and 20-year-old Ralph Hall, who is wanted for larceny as well as leaving the scene of a serious injury.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.