One Charged in Gastonia Fire

One woman has been charged in connection to a fire that started in Gastonia this week.

Police reported that the fire was intentionally started at an assisted living complex at 916 S. Marietta Street. The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Cynthia Loftin Young, was a resident of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living where the incident occurred.

According to reports, Young started the fire inside a dresser drawer in an apartment. The act, according to police, was done was malicious intent, and was performed in an apartment where several other people resided.

Following the incident, Young was arrested and booked into Gaston County Jail where she faces a charge of first degree arson.

The suspect, who is expected in court on Monday, was placed under a $50,000 bond.