One Charged in UNCC Arson Case

One person has been charged after an arson case at UNCC Charlotte this week.

The incident occurred on October 25 at the Oak Hall student housing building. According to police reports, a fire broke out prompting seven fire trucks to the location to put out the flames.

Also at the scene were a fire investigator as well as members of campus police.

During the incident, one bedroom in the building was devoured by the flames, and two others received water damage.

After investigations of the incident took place, police identified and charged a woman with arson. The suspect is a student at UNCC.