One Dead After High Speed Chase in Cabarrus County

One person is dead following a high speed chase and crash in Cabarrus County.

Police say that the suspect was under surveillance for drug trafficking. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were helping the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office with investigations. According to police reports, the man was at a home on Friday afternoon, and left the residence.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop. He sped from the scene, and police initiated a chase. They lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it crashed into a tree near the intersection of Flowes Store Road and Sam Black Road.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search of the vehicle revealed what police described as a “trafficking amount” of cocaine in the vehicle.

Investigations on the case continue as the cause of the crash is determined.