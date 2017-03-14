One Dead After Homicide Near Uptown Charlotte

Police are on the scene after a man was killed north of uptown Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

The call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon came just before 12:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road to find the scene of a shooting. One man was found at the scene with grievous gunshot wounds.

The man was put in an ambulance and taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Shortly afterwards, the man was pronounced dead.

Witnesses have said that three men were involved in the incident, and that one of the men shot the victim. It is unknown at this time whether any arrests have been made or whether the police have identified any suspects.

Police say they are waiting to release the identity of the victim until the victim’s family is notified of his death.

Meanwhile police are interviewing witnesses at the scene and conducting further investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.