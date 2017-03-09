One Dead After Police Involved Shooting

One man is dead after a police involved shooting in north Charlotte on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Iaroslav Mosiiuk. According to reports, a relative of Mosiiuk had called 911 in reference to a suicide threat. Police arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Justice Avenue at approximately 1:00 p.m. to find a caucasian male holding a hunting rifle.

Upon perceiving the scene, Officer Brian Walsh recognized what he saw as an immediate threat, and fired upon the man. Mosiiuk died from the gunshot injury after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Reports indicate that the incident is now being investigated by members of the CMPD Homicide Unit, and that the entire incident was recorded by body cameras worn by the two officers who responded to the call. The footage is being reviewed. In the meantime, Officer Walsh, who has been a member of the CMPD since 2002, has been placed on administrative leave per the usual protocol.