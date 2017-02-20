One Dead After Shooting at a Party

One person is dead after a shooting that occurred on Sunday night in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of Kelford Place. Officers were called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. According to reports, a party was being held at the location of the shooting. The victim and suspect got into an altercation during the party. The fight continued until one of the participants shot the other.

Police found the victim outside the house with serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified by police.