One Dead After Shooting in Gastonia

One man is dead after a drive-by shooting that occurred in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the shooting happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Gastonia in the 700 block of Miller Street. Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and arrived to find one man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The victim, 38-year-old Juan Monterio Floyd, was taken for medical care to CaroMont Regional Mecical Center. Floyd later died as a result of his injuries.

Police are now investigating the scene which also resulted in property damage. Officers do not believe that the victim was known to the suspect/s. Witnesses indicate that the victim came outside his home and was shot by individuals in two cars that were passing by. Police are looking for a blue Crown Vic and a silver Kia, as these may have been the vehicles used by the suspects.

No arrests have been made in the case.