One Dead After Shooting in Lancaster

One person is dead after a shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Lancaster, South Carolina.

According to reports, 43-year-old Harnish Patel, who owned the Speedee Mart in Lancaster, was killed near his home in the 200 block of Craig Manor Road. Police were called to the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. with reports of the sounds of screaming and distress, as well as gunshots. The caller reported that the sounds had come from near White Oak Manor, a long-term care facility in the area across from Patel’s home.

Patel was later found by police. He was suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The altercation is believed to have happened as Patel was returning home from his store on Thursday night. Ten minutes after locking up the store, Patel had driven his silver minivan to his home, and then was killed. Police have not yet released a motive for the killing, nor has a suspect been identified or arrested in the case, but they ask anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary both near his home at 262 Craig Manor Road, or at his store at 1416 Pageland Highway, to notify police even if it seems trivial.