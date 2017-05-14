One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash in East Charlotte

One man is dead following a single vehicle crash that occurred in east Charlotte.

The victim of the accident was 27-year-old Juan Carlos Camposeco-Perez. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car had been travelling at high speeds in the 4900 block of Central Avenue when the car entered the median. According to police, Camposeco-Perez, who was driving the vehicle at the time, lost control of the 2002 Ford Explorer and it struck a tree that was in the median.

Camposeco-Perez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was ejected from the vehicle. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Investigators are now searching for the cause of the accident, and say that they do not yet know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.