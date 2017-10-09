One Dead After Sunday Morning Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Police arrived at the scene in the 9200 block of Trinity Road after receiving reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon. When they responded to the reports at around 6:40 a.m., they discovered one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Larry Watson Jr., and was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries.

Police are now investigating the incident which is Charlotte’s 71st homicide of the year. Police have not released information regarding any possible suspects, but they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.