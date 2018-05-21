One Dead in Early Morning Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in the early hours of the morning in Charlotte.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Tyron Street near the intersection of 11th Street just before 4:00 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

Police say that the woman was shot multiple times with one injury to the head.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was in an argument with someone just before the incident.

A search began shortly afterwards for the suspect with tracking dogs and a heavy police presence near the area. North Tyron Street was closed during these proceedings.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.