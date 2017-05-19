One Dead in Kannapolis Hit-and-Run

One woman is dead after a hit-and-run that occurred in Kannapolis late on Thrusday night.

According to police, 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was walking along Centergrove Road between the hours of 10:00 and 10:30 p.m. when someone driving a 1998-2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck struck the woman. The driver then fled from the scene. Barnette, who was a resident of Kannapolis, was pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for the driver and are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information regarding the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Cabarrus Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.