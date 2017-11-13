One Dead in North Charlotte Homicide

One person is dead after a shooting in north Charlotte.

The shooting occurred on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. According to police, shots were reported in the 1500 block of Waddell Street. When officers arrived they found a victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was found next to a car that was parked at the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Abraham Malik Wallace. After initial investigations, police have determined the case to be a homicide. CMPD have not said whether there are any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.