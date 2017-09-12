One Dead in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating after one person died in a northwest Charlotte shooting that occurred overnight.

The shooting took place early on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. CMPD was called to the scene after reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified, but CMPD says that homicide investigations are now taking place. Detectives canvassed the area in search of possible witnesses to interview and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.