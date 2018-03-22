One Dead in West Charlotte Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night just before midnight. According to reports, the victim was shot at a location in the 300 block of Jones Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at hte scene.

Police later identified the victim as 30-year-old Stephen Giles. Investigations are now taking place to try to find witnesses and identify any potential suspects, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.