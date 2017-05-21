One Dead, One Arrested After North Charlotte Hit-and-Run

One person is dead, and the driver arrested, after a hit-and-run that occurred in north Charlotte on Saturday night.

The hit-and-run took place in the 8400 block of University City Boulevard on Saturday night. According to police, the driver, Kadalhia Denise Johnson, struck the pedestrian at the intersection of University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard and then fled the scene.

Police arrived at the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Johnson later returned to the scene and then went voluntarily with CMPD to headquarters to be interviewed. After the interview, police arrested Johnson who was charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police are still investigating the incident but say that initial investigations suggest that drugs, alcohol, and speed were not factors in the incident.