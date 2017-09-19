One Dead, One Injured After Stabbing in Rock Hill

One person is dead after being stabbed on Monday night in Rock Hill’s fifth homicide of the year.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. Rock Hill Police were flagged down by several men who told them a woman was being stabbed. They rushed to the home, which was on Barrow Court, and entered a bedroom in the home to find a man with a silver butcher knife stabbing himself in the chest. Although police asked him to drop the knife, he continued stabbing himself until officers tased him and placed him in handcuffs.

25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was found on the scene suffering from stab wounds. She appeared to have been stabbed several times. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old man who was also found at the scene now suffers from life-threatening stab wounds that all appear to be self-inflicted. The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.

Neighbors in the area say that the neighborhood is generally quiet and safe with lots of children and families. Witnesses to the aftermath of the scene found it disturbing and frightening.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Reports indicated that no charges have yet been filed in connection to the incident.