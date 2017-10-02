One Dead, One Injured in Two Separate Charlotte Shootings

One person is dead and another injured in two separate shootings that occurred in Charlotte on Monday.

The homicide, which marks the 70th murder in 2017, took place in uptown Charlotte in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. According to police, one male victim was found in a parking lot at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center. He was identified as 20-year-old Trent Montgomery.

Authorities say that one person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident and that no additional suspects are being sought.

A second shooting occurred on Monday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Reports indicated that police and medical personnel were called to the intersection of The Plaza and Commercial Avenue in response to another shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds that were reported as being non-life-threatening. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the injuries.

It is not known at this time if any suspects have been identified in connection to the second shooting.