One Dead, One Sought After Hit and Run in Rock Hill

One person is dead and another is being sought by police after a hit and run in Rock Hill on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene on I-77 southbound after reports that a man on a moped was struck by a vehicle. The victim was riding the moped near mile marker 89.5 when he was ejected from the bike after being hit by the vehicle.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead.

The suspect did not stay on the scene after the incident, and is now being sought by investigators. Police said that they do not know the make or model of the suspect’s vehicle, but say that it likely has front end damage due to the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or alternatively the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.