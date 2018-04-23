One Dead, Three Injured Following Union County Shooting

One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Union County.

Police were called to the Relax Inn on U.S. 74 in Monroe on Sunday morning after shots were fired.

Following the incident, Vashawn Colston was found dead at the hotel. Another man, Christian Cole, was injured and is in critical condition with wounds to his neck and back.

Montavis Huntley was struck by a bullet in his leg, and Terrence Wingo received gunshot wounds to his arm and back. Wingo suffered serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.

Police retrieved two guns from the scene.

Police say that, in addition to Colston who is believed to have been firing a weapon, Cole has also been identified as a suspect and police believe that he was also firing a weapon at the time of the incident. According to reports, Huntley was brought into the Police Department for questioning, but shortly afterwards realized he had been shot in the leg. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations are still taking place, with members of the Monroe Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations on the case.