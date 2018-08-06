One Dead, Two Arrested in Gastonia Shooting

One person is dead and two others have been arrested following a shooting in Gastonia on Sunday.

Police reported that the shooting took place in the 2800 block of Unity Avenue at around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. They were called to a small home at the end of the street and arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead and was identified as 37-year-old Jonquie Antwan Hemphill.

When police arrived on the scene they did not find the suspect present. A nearby neighbor had reported the shooting to police, saying that several shots had been fired at the end of the dead end road. However, police were able to identify the murder suspect as 33-year-old Aaron Terrell Woods. Woods was found and apprehended at his home at 829 Vancouver Lane, and they arrested a relative of Aaron Terrell Woods, 22-year-old Adrian Demond Woods for accessory after the fact to murder.

Both suspects have a criminal record with convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny, drug possession, paraphernalia possession, impaired driving, selling drugs, and more. Aaron Woods has been arrested in Gaston County at least four times in the last four years, and Adrian Woods has been arrested at least four times in the past two years.

The victim had also been convicted of crimes in the past, with a record of drug possession, possessing counterfeit controlled substances with the intent to sell or deliver, impaired driving, selling drugs, and larceny. He had been released from prison in 2016.

Police who arrived on the scene found and seized crack cocaine at the home as well as nearly $350 in cash.

Aaron Woods has been charged with murder, and Adrian Woods was charged with accessory after the fact for driving Aaron from the scene.

Aaron Woods is being held in Gaston County Jail with no bond, and Adrian Woods is being held under a $250,000 bond.