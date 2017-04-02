One Dead, Two Injured in East Charlotte Robbery

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on Sunday in the 4100 block of Colebrook Road. Police say the shooting was part of a robbery. CMPD is now searching for three suspects who robbed the victims.

One person was pronounced dead as a result of gunshot wounds. The deceased was 25-year-old Jarel D’Shaun Grace.

Two others were injured and reportedly taken to Carolinas Medical Center University Branch with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police have declared the case to be open and ongoing and are asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.