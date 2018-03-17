One Deceased in Union County House Fire

Investigations are taking place after one person was found deceased inside a burning home in Union County.

The fired occurred on Friday morning at around 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the site of the fire, and found the home completely covered in flames and damaged beyond recognition.

After fighting the flames, responders entered what was left of the home and found human remains inside the residence.

Police in Union County are still determining the identity of the deceased person found in the home, and are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.