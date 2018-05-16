One Detained Following Officer-Involved Shooting

One person was detained after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a woman called police at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to tell them that her husband was making suicidal threats and had access to several weapons. Police arrived at the scene on Idlebrook Drive shortly afterwards.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and spoke to her for a few minutes before her husband exited the house. The man, identified as 41-year-old Timothy Hunter, was holding a rifle and standing at the top of the stairs.

One of the officers perceived an immanent threat and fired his weapon. The man was not injured during the incident.

Family members were removed from the home, and officers were able to confiscate the weapon. They detained Hunter and he is now being evaluated.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Both officers who responded to the scene are on Administrative Leave as per standard procedure.