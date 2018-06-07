One Detained in Wednesday Night Shooting

One person has been detained following a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

Police responded to the scene in north Charlotte after shots rang out on Alma Court. According to reports, police arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

While investigating the scene, police found three firearms. One person was detained and taken in for questioning, but police have not yet said if they have identified a suspect/s.