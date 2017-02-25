One Fatality, Two Injuries in Southwest Charlotte Shooting

One person was killed, and two people were injured in a shooting that took place in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Friday night just after 10:00 p.m. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Yorkdale Drive. Police responded to the call and arrived at the residence shortly afterwards. When police got there, they found two people seriously injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, with reports of one other injured person who had run to a different location.

The third victim was found afterwards in the 7100 block of Spring Creek Lane. The third victim also had gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they received treatment for their wounds. However, one of the victims later died in the hospital. Police released the identity of the deceased who was 22-year-old Bryan Ja’Quan Thomas.

Officers had not yet released any other information regarding motive or possible suspects as of Saturday afternoon.