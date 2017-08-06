One Hospitalized in Northeast Charlotte Shooting

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte on Saturday night.

The incident, which began as an altercation, soon became violent, prompting police to proceed to the scene at a parking lot near Broken Branch Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a wound on his leg.

Police reported that three suspects were involved in the incident. All three suspects fled the scene after the shooting. Two fled on foot, and the third left the scene in a green SUV.

All three suspects were identified and located on Saturday night. CMPD also found the green SUV. Police are now investigating the incident, interviewing the individuals involved, and obtaining search warrants for a residence connected to the shooting.