One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds After Robbery

One person was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a robbery attempt in south Charlotte.

The robbery attempt took place at a tobacco shop in the 900 block of East Arrowroot Road. According to police reports, three suspects entered the premises and approached the clerk at the front desk. One of the suspects was seen on surveillance footage taking out a firearm and firing at the clerk.

After the gunshots, the three suspects fled the scene. Police arrived on the scene and were able to apprehend one of the suspects, but the other two escaped.

One person received gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center Main to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for the two escaped suspects. K-9 units were deployed during the search.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.