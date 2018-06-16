One in Custody After Uptown Shooting

One person was taken in for questioning following a shooting in uptown Charlotte.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 1st Street late on Friday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arriving, they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Wayne Carrothers, received serious injuries and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Shortly after the shooting, police brought one person of interest in to question them. The individual was brought in late on Friday night.

Police are not searching for any other suspects at this time. Investigations are taking place, and police are interviewing witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.