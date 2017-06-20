One Injured After Car Crashes Into Food Lion

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Food Lion in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. According to police, a car sped into the area, striking the entrance of the Food Lion that is at 8010 Cambridge Commons Drive. After hitting the Food Lion, the driver of the vehicle sped away from the scene.

As a result of the crash, one person was injured. This person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. Police say this person was likely an innocent bystander, and not involved in the hit-and-run.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene of the hit-and-run, and are now searching for the suspect.