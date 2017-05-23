One Injured After Home Invasion, Stabbing in Iredell County

One man was injured during a home invasion that took place in Iredell County on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in Statesville at a mobile home where the victim, along with a woman, were at the time of the break-in. Police reported that two victims kicked open the door of the mobile home and entered, proceeding to the bedroom where they found a 55-year-old woman. The suspects dragged the woman out of the bedroom, and entered into a fight with the 43-year-old man.

During the course of the struggle, the male victim sustained stab wounds. The two suspects, who were described as being black males wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and bandanas, then fled from the home to a forested area nearby.

Reports indicated that the male victim was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for the stab wounds. The woman was unharmed after the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests. They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.